Valdosta man sentenced for illegal gun possession

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was sentenced to prison after illegally possessing a gun, according to the US Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia.

Deontray Demorria Crumpton, 25, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release to run concurrently with any term of imprisonment imposed in a Miami-Dade County, Fla. state case and consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in a pending Lowndes County case for probation violation.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson on June 21.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Convicted felons will face the possibility of federal prosecution in the Middle District of Georgia when they are caught in illegal possession of a firearm,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Working alongside our community and law enforcement partners through Project Safe Neighborhoods, enforcement efforts remain focused on holding the most egregious repeat offenders accountable in an effort to make our communities safer.”

“This sentence makes it very clear that criminals who repeatedly break the law and continue to possess illegal firearms will be held accountable with lengthy prison terms,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Our commitment to Project Safe Neighborhoods and strong partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies made the arrest of Deontrey Crumpton possible. Rest assured, the FBI will always work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

Background:

According to court documents and evidence presented in court, Crumpton was a known member of the “1735 In Route Bloods” street gang and had a prior burglary conviction in Lowndes County Superior Court.

On Oct. 28, 2020, a search warrant was conducted at Crumpton’s residence after an illegal drug trafficking investigation involving Crumpton and other Valdosta results, according to court documents. Crumpton was found inside his bedroom, which was secured by a push-button keypad. He was found in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun and $13,860.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

