UPS donates semi-tractor to Albany Technical College

Richard Parker (right) hands the keys over to Interim President of ATC Emmett Griswold (left).
Richard Parker (right) hands the keys over to Interim President of ATC Emmett Griswold (left).
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Albany Technical College (ATC) got the keys to the truck that will help advance their Commercial Truck Driving Program, all thanks to their partnership with UPS.

Logistics Education Center is where the special presentation was held at the main campus of ATC.
Logistics Education Center is where the special presentation was held at the main campus of ATC.

Richard Parker had the opportunity to represent both UPS and Albany Tech in hopes to expand the program.

ATC wants to make sure their students are prepared for the workforce.

“Also, our main obligation to the community is to provide employees with employers. We will continue to do and make sure those students are prepared for the workforce and have the work ethic they need to be successful,” said Emmett Griswold.

Parker says with the demand for truck drivers right now, this donation is the start of a great program.

Emmett Griswold is the Interim President for Albany Technical College.
Emmett Griswold is the Interim President for Albany Technical College.

”It makes me feel proud because now Albany Tech can grow and coexist with UPS and start programs. Truck drivers are in need right now in the country. So, this is a great step going forward for Albany Tech and UPS,” said Parker.

Albany Technical College is now in the process of fall registration, with classes beginning on August 17. Richard Parker is Dr. Anthony Parker’s son. He was the longest-serving president of Albany Tech who just recently passed away.

Parker says this is a great step to help ATC grow.

If you are interested, you can contact the admissions office, and registrar’s office to begin enrolling in their Commercial Truck Driving Program.

