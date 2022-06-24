Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Heat Advisory and strong storms Friday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity holds one more day across SGA. A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 9pm Friday. Temperatures near-top 100° and with feels like readings 105°+ conditions won’t be favorable for staying outside without hydrating and staying cool. Thankfully some cooling as scattered showers and thunderstorms move in through the afternoon. However a few strong-severe storms are possible with damaging winds and heavy rain.

The overall weather pattern changes as the dominate ridge of high pressure moves out and a series of front arrive with more clouds and rain for more seasonal weather. Not as hot with highs low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Rain chances extend through next week.

In the tropics, we’re watching a wave of energy off the coast of Africa. It has a 20% chance of development over the next 5-day as it tracks over the eastern Atlantic. The Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico are currently quiet.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are several cooling stations that will be open over the next few days.
Albany, Dougherty Co. open cooling stations to beat the heat
Today is Election Day for the Georgia Primaries runoff elections.
Winners declared in Tuesday’s runoff elections; full results
A picture of the excessive heat.
4 heat-related deaths reported in Albany within a week
Inside the Hedges written by Buck Belue
Valdosta native, 1980 UGA quarterback writes book about life as an athlete
Joshua Gannon Deanda, 24, was sentenced to over 12 years in prison.
Tifton man sentenced for trafficking heroin

Latest News

Heat Advisory and strong storms Friday
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday June 23
WALB First Alert Weather
Warmest day in a decade
Record Heat
First Alert Forecast 6/23
WALB First Alert Weather
Summer heat sizzles