Heat Advisory and strong storms Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity holds one more day across SGA. A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 9pm Friday. Temperatures near-top 100° and with feels like readings 105°+ conditions won’t be favorable for staying outside without hydrating and staying cool. Thankfully some cooling as scattered showers and thunderstorms move in through the afternoon. However a few strong-severe storms are possible with damaging winds and heavy rain.

The overall weather pattern changes as the dominate ridge of high pressure moves out and a series of front arrive with more clouds and rain for more seasonal weather. Not as hot with highs low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Rain chances extend through next week.

In the tropics, we’re watching a wave of energy off the coast of Africa. It has a 20% chance of development over the next 5-day as it tracks over the eastern Atlantic. The Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico are currently quiet.

