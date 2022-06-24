Ga. leaders react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders on both sides across the Peach State are speaking out after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday’s ruling is “a historic victory for life.”

“I look forward to its impact on the legal proceeding surrounding Georgia’s LIFE Act, and hope our law will be fully implemented and ultimately protect countless unborn lives here in the Peach State.”

Stacey Abrams, who is running against Kemp in the November governor’s election, said for 50 years, Roe v. Wade “safeguarded the right to choose for millions of women in Georgia (and) nationwide.”

“I am appalled. Enraged. Undaunted and ready to fight back,” Abrams said. “Our freedom matters. Our rights matter. We will not be still.”

For 50 years, Roe v. Wade safeguarded the right to choose for millions of women in Georgia + nationwide.



Today, the Supreme Court struck down abortion rights.



I am appalled. Enraged. Undaunted & ready to fight back.



Our freedom matters. Our rights matter. We will not be still. pic.twitter.com/cfC8QLrxcN — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 24, 2022

Sen. Raphael Warnock said the Supreme Court’s “misguided decision” to overturn the landmark abortion ruling is devastating to women and families in Georgia and the nation.

“Our work to restore the right of women to determine and access their own care must continue. I’ll never back down from this fight because women should be able to make their own health care decisions,” Warnock said.

The Supreme Court’s misguided decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is devastating for women and families in Georgia and nationwide.



Read my full statement below👇🏾: pic.twitter.com/dNr9paDUbg — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) June 24, 2022

District 2 Congressman Sanford Bishop said Friday’s opinion “undermines women’s autonomy to their own bodies and personal healthcare choices.”

“These personal healthcare choices should ultimately rest with a woman, her God and her doctor—not with politicians in 50 different state legislatures that may likely encourage Americans to spy on their neighbors’ for a bounty; stalk women, their friends and supporters; criminalize doctors and otherwise limit access to healthcare,” Bishop said. “While I believe abortion should be rare, it should be legal, safe, and an available choice in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life or health of a woman.”

This is a running list of statements from Georgia leaders on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This story will be updated as more statements are released.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.