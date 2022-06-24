Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. inmate found dead in cell

Dougherty County Jail
Dougherty County Jail
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Tony Randall Davis immediately received attention from medical personnel and was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Though there was no indication of foul play, Sheriff Kevin Sproul has requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) open an independent investigation.

