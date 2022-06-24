Dougherty Co. inmate found dead in cell

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Tony Randall Davis immediately received attention from medical personnel and was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Though there was no indication of foul play, Sheriff Kevin Sproul has requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) open an independent investigation.

