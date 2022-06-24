Crisp Co. mom speaks out about 2020 tasing incident

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is facing a lawsuit stemming from a 2020 tasing incident after a mother said she’s seeking justice.

Mother Porscha Glover said her then 10-year-old son is still traumatized from the incident that happened two years ago, which is why she took action and filed the lawsuit.

“What if he grabbed the other gun instead of the taser. It could have been worse than what it is. It really hurts,” she said.

Glover points to where the incident happened right outside her family home. (WALB)

The lawsuit claims the deputy came to the Glover family home looking for another relative. It goes on to say that after Glover’s son spoke with the deputy, he:

exited the front door, without warning or any other communication whatsoever, the Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy immediately fired his taser striking the right leg, causing severe pain and scarring.

“No one called 911. They didn’t have an ambulance to come to check on my son. My mom actually took my son to the hospital for me. They didn’t apologize for their mistake, or whatever happened. They didn’t apologize for it,” Glover said.

The family’s lawyer, J. Shipp said it took two years to file the lawsuit because of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office’s response to a legal notice they were sent. The notice was a claim of personal injuries caused by the state.

Attorney J. Shipp said by representing the family, he hopes to uncover the truth. (WALB)

“They responded to the ante litem notice but there was never any information given, as far as body cam footage, as far as any internal reports. Anything of that nature was never given to this office, so we were forced to go ahead and file the suit after waiting for essentially two years to see if there was ever anything going to be given to this family to delay their fears,” he said.

The GBI confirms they investigated the incident as a use of force case and closed their investigation last October.

Ralleigh Rollins, the attorney representing the sheriff’s office and the county, said he couldn’t comment on pending litigation but that a motion to dismiss the suit would be filed soon.

Glover said she’s hoping her son will feel safe again one day.

“The Crisp County Sheriff’s Department, I don’t have any remorse for them at all because they don’t know the pain that I’m dealing with on the daily as a mother,” she said. “I got to be strong for my kids. I have to protect my kids. I got to protect them from harm and danger. No, the law comes harming and they’re the ones that are supposed to protect us.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.