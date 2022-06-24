Camilla officials enhance splash pad with cooling fans

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - For those seeking more fun in the sun, the city of Camilla is making things a lot more convenient for parents while their kids cool off in the water.

The city has brought out two fans to keep the parents cool under the picnic pavilion.

Camilla resident Arvin Russell said this was good idea (WALB)

“It’s okay. It’s a lot better than without it because it kind of keeps us cool but now you got a place you could come cool down, do whatever, chill with the family. So I think it was a good idea,” said Camilla resident, Arvin Russell.

That good idea came after city officials like new city manager Dennis Stroud heard about some concerns regarding the splash pad.

New Camilla city manager Dennis Stroud said this was money well spent (WALB)

“We’re sitting under a nice facility but it’s so hot. And one of them mentioned we would like to have some fans. The utility department took a look at it, we looked at it financially and how long would it take to get it here and we took the suggestion, and hopefully they’re enjoying a much better experience down at the splash pad,” said Stroud.

Stroud also said it cost less than $400 to make this happen and he believes it was money well spent.

With the heat not going anywhere anytime soon, I asked has their been capacity issues?

“Overflow? That has not been a problem. Kids and parents alike have been enjoying it and they’re not on top of each other. As a matter of fact, we plan on putting more seating out there for more parents. Because we really want them to come out and enjoy,” said Stroud.

