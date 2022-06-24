Body found near Albany warehouse

Ask the Expert
The coroner said the body was found on North Washington and Roosevelt.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body has been found near an Albany warehouse, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said the scene is still active.

WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

