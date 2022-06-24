Body found near Albany warehouse

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body has been found near an Albany warehouse, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

The coroner said the body was found on North Washington and Roosevelt.

Fowler said the scene is still active.

WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

