ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs help to identify a man, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

APD said the man was at Target, 2721 Dawson Road, talking to young girls inappropriately.

Anyone with information can call Albany police at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

