Albany State’s youth program gives kids exposure to college

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State is hosting their annual youth enrichment program this summer.

Friday’s are their ‘HAVE FUN’ days when the kids can just play pick-up games, volleyball, and even swim.

Throughout this program, they get to improve their skills in drills.

Golden Rams head women’s basketball coach, Robert Skinner said camps like this will keep them off the streets.

Golden Rams head women’s basketball coach, Robert Skinner said camps like this will keep them off the streets. (WALB)

“We glad this gets them on campus gives them some exposure to the campus. A lot of kids, even though most of them are from here and Dougherty County. They don’t get an opportunity to come out here on campus. This gives them that opportunity to come out here, gives the university some exposure to kids in the community, and yeah one day we hope to be able to draw them to Albany State camp. Whether it’s for athletics or just general education purposes” said Skinner.

This camp will conclude on July 22.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.