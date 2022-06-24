Ask the Expert
2 jet skis collide on Lake Blackshear

Two jet skis have collided on Lake Blackshear, according to officials. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WALB) - Two jet skis have collided on Lake Blackshear, according to officials.

It happened near the new boat ramp in the lake’s state park.

Emergency personnel and law enforcement are on the scene.

WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

