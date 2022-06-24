Ask the Expert
1 killed in late Thursday night Albany shooting, another injured

Just before midnight, police responded to the 300 block of Slater King Drive.
Just before midnight, police responded to the 300 block of Slater King Drive.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man was killed and another was injured in a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Just before midnight, police responded to the 300 block of Slater King Drive.

Two men were shot. Police said one man died from his injuries and the second couldn’t talk because of his injuries. Police said the second victim was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

