1 killed after firetruck overturns in Terrell Co.

SASSER, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a fire truck overturned in Terrell County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The accident happened Wednesday on Callis Road and Sellars Road.

Troopers said there were three Department of Corrections inmates on board the firetruck. At this time, GSP or the Terrell County Coroner’s Office couldn’t confirm if it was one of the inmates that were killed.

GSP got the call shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for GSP’s Post 10 responded and is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.