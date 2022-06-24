Ask the Expert
1 killed after firetruck overturns in Terrell Co.

Terrell County
Terrell County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SASSER, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a fire truck overturned in Terrell County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The accident happened Wednesday on Callis Road and Sellars Road.

Troopers said there were three Department of Corrections inmates on board the firetruck. At this time, GSP or the Terrell County Coroner’s Office couldn’t confirm if it was one of the inmates that were killed.

GSP got the call shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for GSP’s Post 10 responded and is investigating the incident.

