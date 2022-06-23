Warmest day in a decade

We’re in store for another day of record or near record heat across South Georgia. Yesterday Albany got to 102, Americus to 104, Thomasville and Moultrie to 99°.

Today it’ll be slightly warmer with slightly more humidity.

Heat advisories are in effect for all of our counties as this heat will be dangerous. Temperatures will climb to the lower 100s and feel 2-5° warmer than the actual temperature.

The last time Albany reached 104 (which is my forecast today) was July 1st, 2012.

The relatively low humidity will lead to a chance for fires to start. It is not advised that you burn today.

Tomorrow, the heat shifts east and moisture surges. There will finally be a chance for afternoon cooling showers and storms. These will have a chance to pack damaging winds.

Chances for rain stick around for Saturday, then a drier airmass will move in on Sunday and last through Monday.

A front will near us and stall on Tuesday, providing rain chances for a few days.

During this time, afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a heat index in the triple digits with lows in the low to mid 70s.

