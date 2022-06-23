Ask the Expert
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to hold drug take-back event

(Drug Enforcement Agency)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a drug take-back.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Sumter County Primary School.

Officers will accept any unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

In addition, officers will collect any illegal or illicit drugs, no questions asked. However, no needles will be accepted.

If you have any questions, contact Deputy Julie Webb at 22-942-6946.

