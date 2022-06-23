Ask the Expert
Summer heat sizzles

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Most of SGA topped 100° for the first time this season. Hotter temperatures are on tap again tomorrow. It’ll be another dangerously hot day especially for those without cooling and working outdoors. Highs reach 100°-105° but with high humidity it’ll feel hotter as heat indices peak between 108° and 112°. Practice heat safety by staying cool, staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors.

Triple digit temperatures low 100s wrap up this extended hot spell Friday. Look for a break from the heat wave as clouds and rain chances hold through the weekend. As the hot air relaxes highs return to the 90s while lows drop from the upper to low 70s. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

