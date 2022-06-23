SGA Hosts Summer Youth Football Camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Schools throughout the state are back hosting youth camps this summer.

Southwest Georgia Academy (SGA) has put on a number of them. This week it’s football. Kids in grades 1 through 8 step

foot on the gridiron for some development and most of all, fun. Haddock stadium played host to the camp, the sun was

out. Kids, parents, and instructors braved the elements to get some quality time outdoors. There was plenty of hydration

rest, and of course, fun! The kids had opportunities to run through drills, play some live games and learn from the coaches

at SGA. The overall goal for the camp, keeping kids active this summer.

“Our goal is just try to keep our kids active here,

keep them doing something you know not sit at the house watching the computer or doing something like

that. We want them out and about and just trying to sort of teach them the basic fundamentals of football. You know for us

it’s just another opportunity to get to teach them the game of football, but also we’re teaching them a little bit of life

lessons and life skills so when we have them out here you know hopefully we’re teaching them how to be better men

and hopefully that will lead to some long term success for them in the future,” said assistant coach Wes Williams.

SGA plans to continue these camps through the summer. Next up will be a gymnastics camp beginning June 28th.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.