Man arrested on Wilcox Co. drug trafficking charges

PITTS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on several drug charges in connection to distributing drugs from his home, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Jimmy Lee Clack, Jr., 46, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

The GBI said following a two month investigation, his home on Cleveland Avenue was searched. Around 23 ounces of methamphetamine and two grams of heroin were found. Two firearms were also found.

Clack was booked into the Wilcox County Jail.

