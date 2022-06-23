HTML Test Part 2
Here's everything you need to know about HIV
There is a lot of things to about HIV. June 27 is National HIV Testing Day. Here are some quick facts about HIV:
- In 2019, there were over 30,000 new diagnoses of HIV in the United States.
- The number of new diagnoses was the highest among people 25-34 in 2019.
- Gay and bisexual men are the population most affected by HIV.
- Black and Hispanic people are disproportionately affected by HIV.
- The southern United States, Georgia included, had a 15.2% new HIV diagnosis rate in 2019.
- In the United States, HIV is mainly spread through sex and sharing syringes with someone who with HIV.
- HIV can be prevented through safe sex and prevention medicine like PrEP.
Georgia HIV Diagnoses By Year
Need to get tested for HIV?
To find the nearest HIV testing site for you, click here.
Source: Georgia Department of Public Health, CDC
