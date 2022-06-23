Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

HTML Test Part 2

Here's everything you need to know about HIV

There is a lot of things to about HIV. June 27 is National HIV Testing Day. Here are some quick facts about HIV:

  • In 2019, there were over 30,000 new diagnoses of HIV in the United States.
  • The number of new diagnoses was the highest among people 25-34 in 2019.
  • Gay and bisexual men are the population most affected by HIV.
  • Black and Hispanic people are disproportionately affected by HIV.
  • The southern United States, Georgia included, had a 15.2% new HIV diagnosis rate in 2019.
  • In the United States, HIV is mainly spread through sex and sharing syringes with someone who with HIV.
  • HIV can be prevented through safe sex and prevention medicine like PrEP.


    • Georgia HIV Diagnoses By Year


    Need to get tested for HIV?

    To find the nearest HIV testing site for you, click here.


    Source: Georgia Department of Public Health, CDC

By Jordan Barela
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lead sentence.

Body.

Text here.

Text here again.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowndes County Board of education located on Norman Dr.
Lowndes Co. school lunch program ends for some schools
Marlena Hurst has been missing since December of 2020.
Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case
The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
2 Monkeypox cases identified in SWGA
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in Valdosta homicide