GSW women’s basketball raising money to compete in Las Vegas Hoop Classic

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time ever, GSW’s basketball team has been invited to compete in the Las Vegas Hoop Classic in December this year.

This is one of the top two division two tournaments in the country.

The team is asking for South Georgia’s help to raise $20 to $30,000 to be able to go down and represent.

“We’re really really blessed. Our A.D., our president allowed us to do this by fundraising it. So we’re just really really blessed and we want to fundraise it and it’s going to take care of two games, flights, ground transportation (and) meals,” said GSW head women’s basketball coach, Justin Payne. “We play at the South Point Arena. The South Point Arena is where we’ll stay at.”

Payne added that the trip will be a reward to his team.

“They said the arena is connected to the hotel, so it’ll be a great experience for our young ladies they deserve, they’ve been working hard and we want to try to get them there,” he said.

So far, the team has raised $1,600 and they’ll need $6,500 by August 1. They’ll need more funds by Nov. 1.

For more information, click here.

