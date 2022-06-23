Ask the Expert
Atlanta endodontist says pandemic, life stress leading to fractured teeth

(WECT News)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The stress you may be feeling about inflation, the pandemic, or politics could impact your physical health, according to health experts.

A metro Atlanta endodontist said that stress in the last few years has caused more of his patients to fracture a tooth.

Dr. Ken Goldstein told CBS46 he currently sees at least three to four fractured teeth a week.

“Patients have been grinding or clenching their teeth more and more because of the stresses from the pandemic,” Goldstein said. “But also the stresses from life … everything that comes at us we manifest that through grinding or clenching teeth.”

According to Dr. Goldstein, the grinding of teeth puts stress on the jaw and can cause fractures in the roots.

Goldstein said it’s a very real problem for his practice that can lead to tooth loss for his patients.

“I thought as the pandemic is getting less, the stress would go down,” he said. “But they’re not, they’re still having stresses from the pandemic.”

Goldstein’s recommendation for grinding your teeth is to wear a nightguard.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

