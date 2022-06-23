Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany community gardens harvesting earlier due to heat wave

The heat prevents vegetables and fruits from growing to their typical size.
The heat prevents vegetables and fruits from growing to their typical size.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you depend on a Flint River Fresh community garden for your food, the Fourth of July may be the last time you’ll be able to get fresh produce from it. The reason? The extreme heat over the past few weeks.

As we’re going through this heat wave, Flint River Fresh Executive Director Fredando “Farmer Fredo” Jackson said to pay more attention to your crops. Often in extreme heat, he said you have to harvest much earlier.

“The Fourth of July might be it for a lot of community garden spaces just because of the heat,” said Jackson.

Heat in the upper 90s and hitting triple digits by early afternoon has Jackson harvesting and already planning for the fall.

“At certain temperatures, certain vegetable plants stop producing blooms. Because of the amount of heat, it doesn’t have enough water to really fill out ears of corn. So our window to harvest is cut short,” said Jackson.

Fredando “Farmer Fredo” Jackson is the executive director for Flint River Fresh.
Fredando “Farmer Fredo” Jackson is the executive director for Flint River Fresh.(WALB)

The nonprofit helps to feed those living nearby, but the food not used by community members is given to food banks like Feeding the Valley.

The heat prevents the vegetable or fruit from growing to its typical size. That’s because the plant is exposed to more bugs and more sunlight, which then takes water from the soil.

“A tomato, for example, we all want them to turn bright red and juicy but that might not be possible because it’s not getting enough water. It’s not getting enough calcium and things that it needs,” said Jackson.

Farmer Fredo is spending this week checking the gardens across Dougherty, Sumter, Houston, and Colquitt counties to see how the produce is responding to the heat.

“We’re going to have to get it out because it’s not going to grow anymore. It’s going to dry out on the stock and then that the end of what you’re trying to do to feed the community,” said Jackson.

The end of July is typically when they’re looking to rotate crops for the fall. But this year, they’re likely going to make that transition much earlier.

If you depend on a Flint River Fresh community garden for your food, the Fourth of July may be...
If you depend on a Flint River Fresh community garden for your food, the Fourth of July may be the last time you’ll be able to get fresh produce from it. The reason? The extreme heat over the past few weeks.(WALB)

If you have a small plot or raised garden bed at home the heat doesn’t necessarily have to cut your harvest short.

“You can easily put a little shade cloth over the top of it and that will drop the temperature down and water and still have a steady harvest,” said Jackson.

A key word there is water. Jackson said it’s important your plants get enough water, but not too much. He uses a strategy that he calls the “feel test.”

″Literally, you’re just touching the soil taking a little scoop of it. If it can make like a sponge and it doesn’t seem to be drained with water, that’s exactly what you’re looking for,” said Jackson.

The best time to water your plants is early morning or late afternoon. One thing you shouldn’t do is add fertilizer.

“Do not fertilize. You want to fertilize your plants want to feed it, but you have to be careful. With this much heat how much stress it can create into the plant things like that as well,” said Jackson.

Lastly because of the heat, fruit and vegetables won’t be as developed as usual. You may have to pick them earlier. But if you take the proper steps, Jackson said they can probably bounce back going into August.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are several cooling stations that will be open over the next few days.
Albany, Dougherty Co. open cooling stations to beat the heat
Today is Election Day for the Georgia Primaries runoff elections.
Winners declared in Tuesday’s runoff elections; full results
A picture of the excessive heat.
4 heat-related deaths reported in Albany within a week
Inside the Hedges written by Buck Belue
Valdosta native, 1980 UGA quarterback writes book about life as an athlete
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck.
APD investigating after man stabbed in neck with screw

Latest News

The GBI said following a two month investigation, his home on Cleveland Avenue was searched....
Man arrested on Wilcox Co. drug trafficking charges
Cor’Shannon De’Onte Bowens
Update: Man wanted in Webster Co. after armed robbery of 2 children caught
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
There are a number of Fourth of July events in the WALB viewing area.
List: Fourth of July events in the WALB viewing area