Albany all-star 8U are getting ready to compete in Dizzy Dean World Series

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany 8-U All Stars are preparing to compete in the Dizzy Dean World Series down in Mississippi.

Head coach Ty Solis will be making his 2nd trip to this event.

But him and assistant coach Courtney Love need the city’s support for this trip.

In regards to the game, well the kids are ready to show what the 229 is all about.

The Albany 8-U all stars are excited for this opportunity (WALB)

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity. We’ve been blessed with Garrick’s over on Dawson road and Whispering Pines on the corner. They let us have the facility to do a car wash on July the 10th from 10 o’clock to 6 o’clock. we would love Albany to come out and support these kids” said head coach, Ty Solis.

Albany 8U all-stars head coach Ty Solis and assistant coach Courtney Love needs the city's support at their upcoming fundraisers (WALB)

We have two other fundraisers on June the 28th we have Harvest Moon helping from 5 to 10. You could have dinner at Harvest Moon. And 10 percent of those causes will go back to ALB8U. And then on July the 11th at Loco’s for dinner and lunch. They are having a fundraiser of ALB8U. We would like the community to come out and support the ALB8U as we get ready for this trip to Mississippi” said assistant coach, Courtney Love.

These All stars will be on the road to the Mississippi on July 14th.

