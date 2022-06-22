Ask the Expert
Tifton man sentenced for trafficking heorin

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man was sentenced to over a decade in prison for trafficking heroin from Atlanta to south Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Joshua Gannon Deanda, 24, was sentenced to over 12 years in prison.

In November 2020, Deanda was pulled over for a traffic violation where he ran away from deputies. Following a maneuver to stop the vehicle, Deanda and a passenger in the car ran but were apprehended.

A total of 267 grams of pure methamphetamine was found near the area where Deanda was found. Two semi-automatic guns were found in the vehicle.

Court documents state that Deanda’s home was also searched and a block of over 350 grams of heroin was found. More heroin and methamphetamine were also found, along with a handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle with an obliterated serial number.

