Several cooling stations open across Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany now has 10 cooling stations or “safe places” where people can go to escape the heat.

This comes after 4 heat-related deaths in Albany within the past week.

“It’s unfortunate that we had those casualties with the heat, but we’re here to do our part to ensure we prevent that,” Steven Belk, director of Albany Recreation and Parks, said. “You got the city, the county and a host of other organizations coming together to partner to ensure that we provide cooling stations because the temperature is scorching hot.”

Belk said the locations are easily identifiable.

“You can identify the sites with safe place signs that’ll be posted right inside the door,” Belk said. “When they walk in there, they’ll be greeted. We got a lot of support from places like M&M Mars. We got water throughout the stations to support men and women when they come to these safe sites to get out of the hot sun.”

Steven Belk is the director of Albany Recreation and Parks. He said the city is doing this to ensure the safety of its residents. (WALB)

Belk said the locations are available Wednesday through Friday. They will be extended if need be. There will also be transportation for those that need it.

“Thanks for Reverend Heard, they’re providing transportation. And if you need transportation, you can contact the number (229) 435-9971 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” he said.

Some of the cooling stations are the Albany Civic Center, Friendship Baptist Church, Bethel AME and Driskell Park. Libraries like the Tallulah Massey Library Branch, the Northwest Library branch and the Dougherty County Public Library Central branch are also being used.

