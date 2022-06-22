GSW’s basketball team reloads with 2022-2023 signing class

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - GSW’s women’s basketball team is reloading big time after their most recent signing class.

These signees will be added to an already loaded roster that gave the school its first ever NCAA Tournament win in their program’s history.

Head coach Justin Payne said they will be bringing Division 1 transfer Skyler Christmas from Louisiana Lafayette, Two junior college players Destiny Garnett from Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, and Breanna Campbell from Indian River Community College.

They will also get Jade Lewis from Midtown high school and Glennville State transfer Tyesha Taylor.

“Adding depth to our program and coming in and competing right away. It’s not going to be easy. We have great returners who are coming back. All Conference players who are coming back but we needed that added depth. We also talked about championships. What can you bring to uplift us to a championship as we’re bringing our returners back we fell short of our goal last year. We want you to come in and compete right away” said GSW head women’s basketball coach, Justin Payne.

Competition will be the focal point for their upcoming season.

