Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia Sen. Warnock talks about federal gas tax relief plan

Senator Warnock
Senator Warnock(WRDW)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 spoke to Georgia Sen. Rafael Warnock about his efforts to lower gas prices.

On Wednesday, President Biden said he wants to suspend the nation’s federal gas tax for 3 months. However, he faces long odds of getting Congress on board.

Warnock has been pushing for the suspension of the federal gas tax since early February. He has been proposing a similar act to provide relief at the pump.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is $4.45. That is a penny cheaper than yesterday and three cents lower than last Tuesday.

Cobb County’s average is $4.51; Dekalb’s is $4.52; Fulton’s is $4.62; and Gwinnett County’s average is $4.47.

Warnock says Biden’s announcement is a step in the right direction but there’s still a ways to go.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are several cooling stations that will be open over the next few days.
Albany, Dougherty Co. open cooling stations to beat the heat
Today is Election Day for the Georgia Primaries runoff elections.
Winners declared in Tuesday’s runoff elections; full results
A picture of the excessive heat.
4 heat-related deaths reported in Albany within a week
Inside the Hedges written by Buck Belue
Valdosta native, 1980 UGA quarterback writes book about life as an athlete
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck.
APD investigating after man stabbed in neck with screw

Latest News

There are a number of Fourth of July events in the WALB viewing area.
List: Fourth of July events in the WALB viewing area
WALB
Albany to host open house to improve transportation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to hold drug take-back event
WALB
Albany non-profit promotes COVID-19 safety amongst Black community
WALB
Several cooling stations open across Albany