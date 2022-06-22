Former Valdosta prison officer pleads guilty in concealing assault case

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former supervisory correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate.

Geary Staten, 31, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony for attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate incarcerated at the facility before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson.

According to court documents and statements made in connection with the guilty plea, while Staten was on duty as a supervisory correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison (VSP), several VSP correctional officers unlawfully used force on inmate F.G. in violation of the inmate’s constitutional rights.

Officials said Staten was aware of the assault but instead of reporting or notifying law enforcement authorities, Staten took steps to conceal the offense by directing the involved officers not to write any report to VSP officials or any other Georgia Department of Corrections officials.

He also failed to write a report himself, despite knowing a report was required.

“It is important that corrections officers and their supervisors are held accountable for using unlawful, unnecessary and unwarranted force against inmates, including those who fail to report such civil rights violations and take steps to cover them up,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to hold correctional officials accountable when they violate the civil rights of incarcerated individuals.”

Staten faces a statutory maximum of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21 there is no parole in the federal system.

“By violating his sworn oath as a corrections officer, Staten betrayed every honest, hardworking officer, and stooped to behaving like the criminals he was sworn to protect,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The abuse of inmates by prison staff will not be tolerated by the FBI and will always be pursued for prosecution.”

The other officers involved included Officer Brian Ford, Officer Jamal Scott and Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, all of whom have pleaded guilty to federal offenses in connection with the incident.

“Many corrections officers do honorable work, but officers and their supervisors who turn a blind eye or even cover-up crimes against the people under their watch are committing a serious offense that our office will simply not ignore,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Prisoners should serve their sentences without being assaulted or extorted; our office will work to uphold the civil rights of all people, including the incarcerated.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Solis of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and Trial Attorneys Katherine G. DeVar and Nicole Raspa of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.