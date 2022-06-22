Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Record/Dangerous Heat, relief by this weekend
temperatures are going to be skyrocketing to record levels this afternoon. It is a muggy start but temperatures how nice actually compared to where we're headi
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Temperatures are going to be skyrocketing to record levels this afternoon. It is a muggy start but temperatures how nice actually compared to where we’re heading 71 is where we’ll start 10am Already at seven and then we’ll see temperatures in the 100 starting around two o’clock and taking us to seven o’clock will top off at 103. Notice the heat index values of those fields like matching the temperature today because it will still be drying this afternoon. That won’t be the case the rest of the workweek as our heat index numbers will continue to rise well above 105 towards 110. So 100 degrees at 7pm and will fall off tomorrow into the mid 70s. So it’ll be muggy and then upper 70s on Friday. A gentle relaxation, the morning lows the daytime highs will also start to fall again. It’s gonna be very humid though Friday and Saturday. More seasonable weather next week with rain chances returning to the scattered side Friday, Saturday.

Chris Zelman

