Fire reported at Cecil wood mill

CECIL, Ga. (WALB) - Fire personnel are currently working to contain a fire that happened at a wood mill on Union Street on Wednesday, according to Cook County Fire Chief Johny West.

The Cecil Fire Department, Lowndes County Fire Department, Berrian County Fire Department, Brooks County Fire Department and the Georgia Forestry are on the scene.

Witnesses told WALB that they saw an explosion happen at the wood mill around 4 p.m.

West said that some structures around the area have been damaged. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is given.

