Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany non-profit promotes COVID-19 safety amongst Black community

Video from WALB
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two South Georgia doctors said long-haul COVID -19 effects are impacting the Black community.

That’s why a non-profit called Renaissance Connection will host “Community Conversations.” The goal of the virtual meeting is to keep people aware of this and teach them to not get lax about the virus.

Doctors Marla Morgan and Derek Herald will answer questions at the event. Bummi Anderson, Board President & Co-Founder of Renaissance Connection, said she feels it’s important to reach the Black Community.

”When white people get a cold or the flu or cold, black people get pneumonia, so often it is much more stressful on our community than it is on other communities. And so we really need to be vigilant about our behaviors,” said Anderson.

Bummi Anderson is the Co-Founder of Albany non-profit, Renaissance Connection, and will host...
Bummi Anderson is the Co-Founder of Albany non-profit, Renaissance Connection, and will host "Community Conversations."(Source: WALB)

Anderson said her sister, who she lost to COVID-19, inspires her to do these kinds of events.

She plans to educate and uplift the black community about the long-haul effects of COVID-19. Her sister was a very well-known and respected artist in Albany.

”My twin sister Femi, who was an entrepreneur in the city, as well as an arts patron, was very well-known and respected in Albany, and she passed away in March of 2020. And so of course, by that happening it caused a personal impact on me, and how I deal with COVID,” said Anderson.

Late sister, Femi Anderson Inspires The Hosting Of Event-Albany.
Late sister, Femi Anderson Inspires The Hosting Of Event-Albany.(Source: WALB)

Anderson advises those that are not vaccinated, to continue wearing their masks and using hand sanitizer.

The “Community Conversations” event will be hosted Thursday at 7 p.m. virtually. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today is Election Day for the Georgia Primaries runoff elections.
Winners declared in Tuesday’s runoff elections; full results
Dougherty County
Third possible heat-related death reported in Dougherty Co.
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck.
APD investigating after man stabbed in neck with screw
Family and friends are planning a vigil for the 18-year-old.
Vigil set for 18-year-shooting victim
A picture of the excessive heat.
4 heat-related deaths reported in Albany within a week

Latest News

There are several cooling stations that will be open over the next few days.
Albany, Dougherty Co. open cooling stations to beat the heat
A view of Downtown Albany and surrounding businesses.
Albany Rotary Club celebrates 35 years of service; Rotary speaker talks rising inflation costs
TCSO Captain Steve Jones says the department is short on patrol deputies and correctional...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office among employers struggling to keep full staff
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the summer rush, heating and cooling systems are experiencing...
As summer heats up, so does parts shortage for AC units