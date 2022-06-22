Albany non-profit promotes COVID-19 safety amongst Black community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two South Georgia doctors said long-haul COVID -19 effects are impacting the Black community.

That’s why a non-profit called Renaissance Connection will host “Community Conversations.” The goal of the virtual meeting is to keep people aware of this and teach them to not get lax about the virus.

Doctors Marla Morgan and Derek Herald will answer questions at the event. Bummi Anderson, Board President & Co-Founder of Renaissance Connection, said she feels it’s important to reach the Black Community.

”When white people get a cold or the flu or cold, black people get pneumonia, so often it is much more stressful on our community than it is on other communities. And so we really need to be vigilant about our behaviors,” said Anderson.

Bummi Anderson is the Co-Founder of Albany non-profit, Renaissance Connection, and will host "Community Conversations." (Source: WALB)

Anderson said her sister, who she lost to COVID-19, inspires her to do these kinds of events.

She plans to educate and uplift the black community about the long-haul effects of COVID-19. Her sister was a very well-known and respected artist in Albany.

”My twin sister Femi, who was an entrepreneur in the city, as well as an arts patron, was very well-known and respected in Albany, and she passed away in March of 2020. And so of course, by that happening it caused a personal impact on me, and how I deal with COVID,” said Anderson.

Late sister, Femi Anderson Inspires The Hosting Of Event-Albany. (Source: WALB)

Anderson advises those that are not vaccinated, to continue wearing their masks and using hand sanitizer.

The “Community Conversations” event will be hosted Thursday at 7 p.m. virtually. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.