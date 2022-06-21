Ask the Expert
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office among employers struggling to keep full staff

TCSO Captain Steve Jones says the department is short on patrol deputies and correctional...
TCSO Captain Steve Jones says the department is short on patrol deputies and correctional officers.(Jaclyn Harold - WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Law enforcement has joined the long list of employers struggling to keep a full staff. WCTV heard from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office on why it believes people are losing interest in protecting and serving.

Deputies say over the past few years, the sheriff’s office has struggled to find qualified candidates willing to put on a uniform and join the force.

TCSO Captain Steve Jones says the department is short on patrol deputies and correctional officers. He says that the shortage of workers is draining the staff.

With several small cities like Ochlocknee, Meigs, Barwick and Metcalf not having their own police departments, patroling is left up to TCSO.

Captain Jones says TCSO is short about six road patrol deputies, while the jail needs at least four or five more correctional officers.

Despite recruitment efforts, Jones says the issue of finding people has been difficult for most law enforcement agencies across Georgia.

“I know all across the state, from State Patrol right down to local law enforcement municipalities, everybody is having trouble finding qualified candidates number one, or just finding people who want to just come and do the job,” Jones says.

Jones believes law enforcement has been portrayed in a bad light in recent years, deterring people from joining the force; however, he says that the few bad apples depicted on TV do not represent the entire law enforcement community.

TCSO is currently hiring, and if you’re interested in learning more about the opportunity or applying, follow this link.

