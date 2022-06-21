Third possible heat-related death reported in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 61-year-old east Albany man has died and Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the heat could have played a part in contributing to his death.

Fowler said the temperature was between 90-100 degrees inside the victim’s home when he was found. The man also had the windows closed in the home.

Fowler said this is the third person that has died in Dougherty County with heat possibly contributing to their deaths.

He is warning south Georgians with record heat forecast this week to take action to stay safe during the upcoming dangerous temperatures. Fowler said for those in need of a cool spot to go to a library or the Albany Mall for the air conditioning to protect their health.

