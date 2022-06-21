Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Third possible heat-related death reported in Dougherty Co.

Dougherty County
Dougherty County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 61-year-old east Albany man has died and Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the heat could have played a part in contributing to his death.

Fowler said the temperature was between 90-100 degrees inside the victim’s home when he was found. The man also had the windows closed in the home.

Fowler said this is the third person that has died in Dougherty County with heat possibly contributing to their deaths. 

He is warning south Georgians with record heat forecast this week to take action to stay safe during the upcoming dangerous temperatures. Fowler said for those in need of a cool spot to go to a library or the Albany Mall for the air conditioning to protect their health.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
Fatal shooting
Update: Victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting
Three brothers were arrested in the Meigs armed robberies.
3 arrested in Meigs armed robberies
Gnats come back every year regardless of weather, according to Nancy Hinkle, an entomologist
Gnats continue to bug South Georgians
Nakia West is facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges related to the death of Annie...
Man charged in Terrell Co. homicide to be arraigned Wednesday

Latest News

Today is Election Day for the Georgia Primaries runoff elections.
Here’s what you need to know about today’s Ga. Primaries runoff elections
Family and friends are planning a vigil for the 18-year-old.
Vigil set for 18-year-shooting victim
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the summer rush, heating and cooling systems are experiencing...
As summer heats up, so does parts shortage for AC units
WALB
Americus gains new physician practice