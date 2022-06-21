Summer heat sizzles as highs top 100°

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officially, it’s summer as temperatures rise about 10° above average . An extended stretch of 100° +days brings a heat wave the next couple of days. Readings will near and/or possibly break some long standing records.

Meanwhile you’ll need to practice heat safety as Mother Nature provides very little until the weekend. For now very hot and dry. Stay hydrated, stay cool and limited your time outdoors. Check on those most vulnerable to heat related illnesses, the elderly, children and pets.

Moisture increases late week into the weekend. This results in higher humidity and rain chances Friday into next week. Highs drop from the 100s into the 90s and scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.