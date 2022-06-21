Republican runoff election will decide Congressman Sanford Bishop’s (D-Ga.) opponent

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) has represented Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District since 1993, winning 14 straight elections against Republican challengers. Tuesday’s runoff between two Republican candidates will decide who will face Bishop in this year’s general election.

Jeremy Hunt and Chris West both say they are the better choice to defeat Congressman Bishop, and flip the seat to Republicans.

Hunt said, “We know that we have to be energy independent. We know we have to fight for our farmers. We know we have to secure the border. We know we have to fight to get better educational opportunities in our district.”

West said, “So we’ve got to implement some get back to the America First agenda. Energy independence, a strong border, and protecting our businesses and workers here in America.”

Hunt and West both say they believe farmers are a key voting bloc in the district. They say they believe they can pull some of farming vote from Congressman Bishop in November’s general election.

“Our farmers deserve better,” Hunt said. “And that’s why I’ve been I’ve visited all the farms and talked through the issues. And I will and they know I’m they’re going to be their advocate and I’m going to be the one that advocates for that for for for farmers and also fights for values that we believe in.”

West said he was born to an agricultural family and said, “My wife and I together own a small farm in southern Georgia. So it’s it’s truly a lifelong connection to agriculture here in this community.”

Looking ahead to November’s general election, the Cook Political Report rates Georgia’s Second Congressional District as “likely Democrat.” While Real Clear Politics is calling the race a toss up.

Sanford Bishop’s campaign did not respond to Gray Television’s email requesting an interview.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.