Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

LaGrange man accused of raping juvenile at knifepoint in Fla.

Branden Green is accused of raping juvenile in Florida at knifepoint.
Branden Green is accused of raping juvenile in Florida at knifepoint.(Source: Bay County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars in Florida on charges of sexual battery while using a weapon and possession of MDMA.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Branden Green Sunday after two juvenile females told authorities one of them had been forcibly raped at a nearby home.

During an initial investigation, the girls identified Green as the suspect, according to sheriff’s office officials. The suspect reportedly drove by the deputy and the victim on a golf cart at the same time. He was detained while investigators responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to meet with a sexual assault nurse examiner where deputies say physical evidence of a sexual assault was found. The victim told authorities Green held a knife on her and forced her to participate in various sex acts with him against her will.

A search warrant was obtained at the residence where Green was staying; deputies say they found several key pieces of evidence that confirmed the victim’s statement in addition to an undisclosed amount of ecstasy.

Green is being held in the Bay County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
Dougherty County
Third possible heat-related death reported in Dougherty Co.
Fatal shooting
Update: Victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting
Three brothers were arrested in the Meigs armed robberies.
3 arrested in Meigs armed robberies
Gnats come back every year regardless of weather, according to Nancy Hinkle, an entomologist
Gnats continue to bug South Georgians

Latest News

Inside the Hedges written by Buck Belue
Valdosta native, 1980 UGA quarterback writes book about life as an athlete
Inside the Hedges
Valdosta native, UGA football player writes book
On Tuesday, the Albany Fire Department responded to the fire, which happened in the 1500 block...
Albany house fire under investigation
WALB
City of Albany to place cooling stations amid heat wave
WALB
WALB's Yolanda Amadeo takes part in Mitchell Co. 4-H camp