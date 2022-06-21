Back to work & starting off nice and comfortable around 70, But will he up in a hurry for the start of summer 5:14am Summer Solstice, and so are astronomical summaries here and boy, it’s gonna feel like it high of 98 the humidity levels are still low dew points will be in the 50s this afternoon so we’re not going to be calculating a heat index much higher than the actual temperature this afternoon this evening. It will be hot to warm 97 to 84 degrees with clear skies. For the overnight we’ll get down to 69 degrees so it’ll be nice and mild to start off but then the temperatures really come up in the morning hours and the afternoon hours will hit record levels tomorrow afternoon 103104 on Thursday. That would break entire record and then very close to record on Friday. Temperatures do start to moderate things to building rain chances starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

