Crisp Co. mother files lawsuit in 2020 tasing incident

It happened in June 2020 at a home on 12th Avenue.
It happened in June 2020 at a home on 12th Avenue.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A mother is suing Crisp County law enforcement after her young son was tased.

It happened in June 2020 at a home on 12th Avenue.

A Crisp County deputy approached the home and the young boy answered.

The deputy asked for a relative at the home and the boy left.

That’s when the lawsuit claims the boy was tased without warning from the deputy.

The lawsuit claims the boy suffered from severe pain and scarring after he was tased in the leg.

The lawsuit is also claiming this is a civil rights violation.

Sheriff Billy Hancock and the sheriff’s office, along with the Crisp County government, are named in the lawsuit.

Read the full lawsuit below:

This is a developing story.

