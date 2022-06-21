Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD investigating after man stabbed in neck with screw

The Albany Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck.
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck.

On Monday morning, police responded to the 400 block of W Tift Avenue.

The victim told officers that he got in an argument with another man. The victim said he was stabbed in the neck with a post with a screw.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police have named a suspect. WALB News 10 is working to get a description of that suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
Fatal shooting
Update: Victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting
Three brothers were arrested in the Meigs armed robberies.
3 arrested in Meigs armed robberies
Gnats come back every year regardless of weather, according to Nancy Hinkle, an entomologist
Gnats continue to bug South Georgians
Nakia West is facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges related to the death of Annie...
Man charged in Terrell Co. homicide to be arraigned Wednesday

Latest News

Jeremy Hunt, left, and Chris West, right, participate in Georgia's Second Congressional...
Republican runoff election will decide Congressman Sanford Bishop’s (D-Ga.) opponent
It happened in June 2020 at a home on 12th Avenue.
Crisp Co. mother files lawsuit in 2020 tasing incident
Dougherty County
Third possible heat-related death reported in Dougherty Co.
Today is Election Day for the Georgia Primaries runoff elections.
Here’s what you need to know about today’s Ga. Primaries runoff elections