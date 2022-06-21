APD investigating after man stabbed in neck with screw

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck.

On Monday morning, police responded to the 400 block of W Tift Avenue.

The victim told officers that he got in an argument with another man. The victim said he was stabbed in the neck with a post with a screw.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police have named a suspect. WALB News 10 is working to get a description of that suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

