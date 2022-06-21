Albany Rotary Club celebrates 35 years of service; Rotary speaker talks rising inflation costs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Dougherty County Rotary Club celebrated 35 years of being a service club.

It was more than a celebration for Rotary Club members. Their motto is a reminder of what they started over three decades ago.

Ben Barrow is a current active charter member and is the president of LRA Constructors, Inc. (Source: WALB)

“The club is set up mostly for networking between businesspeople. And you find pretty quickly that the greatest pleasure or the greatest benefit is the relationships you develop. First, we do want to be of service. ‘Service above self’ is our motto but relationships to me are what’s most valuable,” said Ben Barrow.

Barrow said fellowship with others and building programs are what he enjoys the most. Several Rotary and long-time charter members say relationships are what it’s all about.

Inflation is affecting Georgians across the state. That’s what Sonny Deriso with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce told Albany Rotary Club members on Tuesday.

Deriso said despite Georgia’s success during the pandemic, the cost of everything is rising.

“Georgia is fortunate that we did so well during the pandemic and business continues to be good in Georgia. But we are paying high prices. For gas, for food. It’s hurting everybody,” said Deriso.

Sonny Deriso is on the executive committee and the board of directors of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. (Source: WALB)

Most businesses are doing well, but small business owners are starting to see the effects more frequently.

“Georgia businesses are beginning to feel the impact. There are some businesses who are saying that, especially small business, cannot continue to pass on the cost of higher gas prices, higher prices for parks and the systems that they work with,” said Deriso.

Deriso said the Georgia Chamber is focused on the things that will help make a difference for businesses amid rising inflation. He said this is things like providing health care plans to small businesses.

