Albany house fire under investigation

On Tuesday, the Albany Fire Department responded to the fire, which happened in the 1500 block...
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire that happened at an Albany home is under investigation, according to city officials.

On Tuesday, the Albany Fire Department responded to the fire, which happened in the 1500 block of W. Whitney Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Five people were displaced by the fire. There were no injuries reported, city officials said.

The fire damaged 50% of the home.

Officials said the cause is under investigation.

