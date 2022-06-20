Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lee Co. firefighters warn of garage fire hazards

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County firefighters say the heat did not stop them from putting out a fire out quickly before it did major damage to a home on Saturday.

On Monday, they have a different warning.

Firefighters said garages can have a heavy fire load in them.

It’s common to store propane cylinders, gasoline cans, lawn equipment and other things.

Firefighters said to take time to look over the items in your garage and determine if they could pose a fire threat.

Yesterday, a member of our community called for help. With the heat index over 100 degrees, our responders did not...

Posted by Lee County Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
Three brothers were arrested in the Meigs armed robberies.
3 arrested in Meigs armed robberies
Fatal shooting
Update: Victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting
Ambulance generic
1 dead after Sumter Co. equippment accident
Gnats come back every year regardless of weather, according to Nancy Hinkle, an entomologist
Gnats continue to bug South Georgians

Latest News

WALB
Man charged in Terrell Co. homicide to be arraigned Wednesday
WALB
Lee Co. firefighters warn about storage hazards
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews dupe consumers, hurt businesses
Fatal shooting
Update: Victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting