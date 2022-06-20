Lee Co. firefighters warn of garage fire hazards

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County firefighters say the heat did not stop them from putting out a fire out quickly before it did major damage to a home on Saturday.

On Monday, they have a different warning.

Firefighters said garages can have a heavy fire load in them.

It’s common to store propane cylinders, gasoline cans, lawn equipment and other things.

Firefighters said to take time to look over the items in your garage and determine if they could pose a fire threat.

