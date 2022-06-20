Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage recently.(Instagram/@jlo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for introducing one of her 14-year-old twins with gender-neutral pronouns at a recent performance.

The singer introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using “they” and “them” after taking the stage at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ‘Blue Diamond’ Gala.

Lopez and Emme, who was carrying a rainbow microphone, sang Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years.”

The pair previously made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband, actor and singer Marc Anthony.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
Three brothers were arrested in the Meigs armed robberies.
3 arrested in Meigs armed robberies
Fatal shooting
Update: Victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting
Ambulance generic
1 dead after Sumter Co. equippment accident
Gnats come back every year regardless of weather, according to Nancy Hinkle, an entomologist
Gnats continue to bug South Georgians

Latest News

FILE - Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee (23) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college...
College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded
One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Uncommon surgery saves dad’s life
In this photo taken Monday March 12, 2012, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus...
Dartmouth to eliminate loans for undergraduate students
FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the...
Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies