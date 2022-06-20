ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A strong high-pressure system is positioned over the South right now. This has caused shower chances to be repressed here in Southwest Georgia. This means tonight will be dry along with warm. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. This is how we’re going to be starting off the summer solstice, which begins tomorrow on Tuesday the 21st of June. This will also be the longest and the shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Temperatures for the first day of Summer will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s across Southwest Georgia. We will also remain dry with plenty of sunshine to go around. Dew points will also remain at bay for Tuesday and for portions of Wednesday and Thursday. As we continue over the next several days, we continue the dry conditions with little to no chances for showers and thunderstorms. This means instead, we can expect to see very warm temperatures near record-breaking high temperatures. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday approach the 104 to 106 degrees temperature range here in Albany. This kind of heat will topple any previous records set back in 1944 (102) for Wednesday, June 22nd, and 2009 (104°) for Thursday, June 23rd. This period will also feature lesser dew points, so no need to worry about extreme heat index values, but still, practice heat safely. Another added feature is plenty of sunshine to go around. As we approach the weekend airmass, A frontal system will drive in a chance for our common summertime thunderstorms. Guidance shows current activity will be scattered across the area with the highest chances happening during the weekend. Not only that, but we will be seeing a decrease in that temperature slightly down into the 90s from the triple digits by the weekend as well However, we’ll also be bringing back the humidity and moisture which will be leading to higher heat index values once again, as we get closer to the end of the week into next weekend.

