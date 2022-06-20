Ask the Expert
ASU golf classic continues to benefit athletes

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State hosted their golf classic to raise money for athletic scholarships.

After Friday’s event, ASU athletic director Tony Duckwotth said combining this year and last year they have raised $100,000.

The golf classic well represented with coaches, legends, and they wanted to make sure athletes would benefit from Friday’s donations.

“That’s the thing we need. Fundraising, fundraising, fundraising that’s what we’re missing. These events allow everybody to get scholarships DII only gets 30 and the D1′s get 60 so we’re allowed to give everybody a piece of the pot rather 30 guys just get full rides” said ASU senior offensive lineman, Trevor Arrington.

“Me and my brother we’re sponsors and we also recruited some sponsors. i think that this is just the beginning. I think next year we’ll get with the AD Tony Duckworth and coach Gayle to see if we can bring in additional sponsors not only to the athletic program but especially for the basketball program because as you basketball is real deal in my hear” said ASU Basketball hall of famer, Major Jones.

”In order for us to meet our goals as an athletic department, It’s more about, it’s more than about ASU. It’s more than just about ASU athletics. We got to have alumni community support and we’re starting to gain that momentum so we’re real proud of all of those individuals that have stepped up and helped in variety of capacities and we’ll look forward for this to continue to be a signature event for Albany State, Albany State Athletics and greater Albany” said ASU athletic director, Tony Duckworth.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

