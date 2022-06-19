Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned

After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia and Rebecca Zhang (right) as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.(Source: Miss Georgia Media Relations)
By Reagan Ranzer and WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday was a big night for women across the Peach State. The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition wrapped up its fourth night to officially crown the winner of Miss Georgia 2022 and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen.

After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis as Miss Georgia and Rebecca Zhang as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

The 77th annual competition was held at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.

Hollis, Miss Capital City, is from Warner Robins and Zhang is from Johns Creek in Gwinnett County.

There’s more to this competition than meets the eye. Talen and private interview account for 35% each, on-stage interviews - 15% and stage presence - 15%.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is part of the Miss American organization and one of the most recognizable household names in America, working to empower young women through education and service.

The competition is a nonprofit organization that awards scholarships to outstanding young women to help advance them academically and professionally.

Kelsey Hollis takes on the role from Karson Pennington, Miss Georgia 2021, to represent the Peach State in the national Miss America competition later this year.

Both winners stopped by the WTVM News Leader 9 studios Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
Three brothers were arrested in the Meigs armed robberies.
3 arrested in Meigs armed robberies
Fatal shooting
Update: Victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting
Ambulance generic
1 dead after Sumter Co. equippment accident
Gnats come back every year regardless of weather, according to Nancy Hinkle, an entomologist
Gnats continue to bug South Georgians

Latest News

Ashton Hamilton was arrested and charged with felony armed robbery. Mica’Enya Jordan was also...
Update: 2 arrested in Atkinson Co. home invasions targeting migrant workers
WALB
2 arrested in Atkinson Co. home invasions targeting migrant workers
Nakia West is facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges related to the death of Annie...
Man charged in Terrell Co. homicide to be arraigned Wednesday
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Lee County
Lee Co. firefighters warn of garage fire hazards