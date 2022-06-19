First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we head into the rest of this Sunday, we will hold on to those low humidity values for a little while longer, which means that those heat index values will stay lower for a time. Low temperatures for tonight are falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. High pressure and dry conditions will be lasting well into our Monday and going forward throughout the middle of the workweek. Temperatures on Monday will remain the coolest of the bunch with highs only in the upper 90s. Plenty of sunshine will stick around as well with a slight wind. However, as we see this heat wave continue, we could see soaring temperatures in place, especially by mid-week. Record-breaking temperature territory by Wednesday and Thursday, with highs, equal to 105 to 106 degrees in some locations. Definitely practice heat safety as we get to that point, like drinking plenty of fluids, wearing light-colored clothing, and limiting your time outdoors as much as you possibly can. We should be returning back to somewhat normal as we get back into Friday and the next weekend as a weak frontal system makes it toward southwest Georgia. This will increase rain chances slightly but guidance is not showing a widespread rainfall getting closer to the weekend. Rain chances look to be mainly during the afternoon and evening across most places. This does come at the expense of a bit of moisture return. This will make things feel a lot warmer out there once again. Heat advisories are possible once again as we get closer to this point. Expect a chance for just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. After that, we can see the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting another above-average closing in June.

