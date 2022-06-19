Cairo Black-owned businesses celebrate Juneteenth

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgians used the entire weekend to celebrate Juneteeth.

At the Carousel, Saturday’s event was about putting the spotlight on Black History, so the community can move forward in the future.

Andrea Copeland, owner of the carousel, said hosting the Juneteenth event was important to her this year.

“I decided I would take on the event even though we weren’t ready to open yet,” Copeland said.

Copeland is still working on renovations to the business that her parents once owned.

She said her ability to host Saturday’s event represents what Juneteenth is all about.

“Continuing to roll the ball for my children, my children’s children’s. That is important for Juneteenth that we continue the legacy. We understand the importance of building for the black community,” Copeland said.

One of the members of the next generation is Ashton Baker. He is in the 5th grade and already off to a good start as a business owner.

He said his mom talks to him about the importance of making his own money.

“I’ve learned that it’s not that hard to make Candy Apples,” Baker said.

Lennard Howell was another black business present at the event. He wants more children to know about Juneteenth like Baker.

“The younger generation needs to know the history of black people. They need to know what Juneteenth is all about because most kids and most black people, adults as well, don’t know the meaning of Juneteenth. Juneteenth is really for everybody,” Howell said.

Charles Williams’s daughter designed t-shirts for the event. He appreciates that people are finally talking about America’s past.

“We have the ability now to showcase Juneteenth as it becomes more of a federal holiday so that it becomes widespread. That was one of the reasons that we wanted to have these T-shirts available for everybody to have,” Williams said.

2S Tavian was the guest singer at the event. The Cairo native said his performance was not about him, it was about the community.

