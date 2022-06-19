1 dead in Lanier Co. shooting

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - One person is confirmed dead in a shooting that happened Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday night deputies were dispatched to Highway 221 North to a report of a person being shot.

Officials said when deputies, EMS and fire personnel arrived to the scene, they found one person dead and two others injured by gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is given.

