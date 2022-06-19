Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 dead in Lanier Co. shooting

Fatal shooting
Fatal shooting(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - One person is confirmed dead in a shooting that happened Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday night deputies were dispatched to Highway 221 North to a report of a person being shot.

Officials said when deputies, EMS and fire personnel arrived to the scene, they found one person dead and two others injured by gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is given.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
Three brothers were arrested in the Meigs armed robberies.
3 arrested in Meigs armed robberies
Ambulance generic
1 dead after Sumter Co. equippment accident
The coroner said the heat could be a factor in his death and there is no air conditioning in...
Body found in Albany, heat could be factor
Handcuffs on desk
GBI: 2 arrested, 1 wanted in Coffee Co. armed robberies

Latest News

Cairo Black-owned businesses celebrate Juneteenth
Cairo Black-owned businesses celebrate Juneteenth
Coco's Creative Designs is a Grady County based organization that designed shirts
Cairo Black-owned businesses celebrate Juneteenth
Ambulance generic
1 dead after Sumter Co. equippment accident
Summer sun
Sumter Co. under burn advisory