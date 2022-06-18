UGA Alum Kirk Warner passes away
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga, Ga. (WALB) - Longtime football coach Kirk Warner passed-away Thursday night after a battle with cancer.
Warner coached his teams to 11 state playoff appearances, 3 regional championships, and coached in the 2013 Army All-American game.
He also coached a number of players who went-on to play in the NFL.
Warner’s family is asking for help for his funeral services and the link is below.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ujw2x-financial-support-for-coach-kirk-warner-family
